Local Restaurant Holds Benefit to Combat Child Predators

On Thursday Night, Pub By Novo and Cyber Cop Academy teamed up to host Pub vs Child Predators night. WNKY 40's own Victoria Devon, who serves on the board of Cyber Copy Academy, was the special celebrity bartender for the evening. Pub By Novo donated ten percent of all of their proceeds from the night and Victoria donated her tips to help fund the fight against Child Predators. Cyber Cop Academy provides training, hardware, and forensic software to rural law enforcement agencies. These partner agencies then have the power to locate, identify, and arrest pedophiles online and next door. To learn more about Cyber Copy Academy, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/cybercopacademy.

