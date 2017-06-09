Turkey Sandwich Helps End Standoff in Nevada

When a Nevada highway patrolman received a call over the radio last Friday... he never imagined a standoff could be solved with a turkey sandwich... and could also steal his heart.

Trooper Stoyan Georgiev encountered a man with a pick-up truck on the side of a busy Nevada highway…he'd rescued a dog from traffic and managed to get a rope around her neck.

Not for long, though the german shepherd slipped out of the rope and crawled under the truck.

As the sun began to rise... the man who'd rescued the dog turned over his lunch to the state trooper.

It turns out a turkey sandwich, some quick maneuvering and a hungry hound created the breakthrough this situation needed.

Step by step... bite by bite... the german shepherd munched her way to the safety of the trooper’s car.

The dog's name is Bella. Her owner says burglars had scared her off from a home that she was visiting.

Her owner posted Bella’s photo on social media and the state trooper did the same.