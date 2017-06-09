Superman Celebration Flies into Action This Weekend

The city of Metropolis, Illinois is expecting tens of thousands of people from all 50 states and around the world to visit during the 39th annual Superman Celebration going on this weekend.

Celebrities like Dean Cain, who played Superman, as well as Margot Kidder and Sarah Douglas will be there.

Fans and the city have been preparing for this celebration since last year.

It's Military Veteran Bill Linnell's second time at the celebration and he said Superman's philosophy is what he respects.

The celebration schedule is packed full with concerts, questions and answer sessions with celebrities, auctions, and movie trivia.

Film and television historian John Field said it's a great atmosphere.

"There is really something for everybody," Field said. "You don't have to be interested in just one thing."