Navy Commissions Combat Ship in Honor of Giffords

Former Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords will be the first living woman since Martha Washington to have a naval warship named in her honor.

The Navy combat ship named after her will be commissioned this weekend as the U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former second lady Jill bidden will attend the ceremony Saturday in Galveston, Texas.

Gifford’s' husband, Mark Kelly, is a retired Navy combat veteran and NASA astronaut.

He says this honor puts her in the company of president Jimmy Carter and president George H.W. Bush.

In 2011 Giffords was shot while greeting her constituent at an event in Tucson, Arizona.

The assassination attempt left her disabled and Giffords resigned from her seat in congress where she served on the House Armed Services committee.

Her former district has a large military presence.