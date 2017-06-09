Four Face Robbery, Murder Charges in Nelson County

WAVE

Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teen entered not-guilty pleas Thursday morning.

Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbins, Torique Griffin and Damion Murphy face complicity to murder and robbery charges in Nelson County... in last month's death of Cameron Williamson.

The four appeared separately, but the public defender representing them tried to get the judge to lower their bond from one million dollars... that request was denied.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 12th...their trial is set to begin on January 23rd.