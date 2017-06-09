Fatal Fire in Auburn, KY

An Auburn man is dead and the Logan County Sheriff is in the hospital after he tried to rescue the man from a burning building.

Around 12:30 Wednesday authorities responded to a structure fire at 33-73 Montgomery road in auburn... Logan County sheriff Wallace Whittaker was the first to arrive and he was told an elderly man was inside the residence.

Sheriff Whittaker ran in and carried 69-year-old Jerry Caudill... who was unresponsive.. out of the burning home.

Caudill was pronounced dead and Sheriff Whittaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.... the Sheriff's office declined to tell us what condition Sheriff Whittaker is in.