Fatal Fire in Auburn, KY - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Fatal Fire in Auburn, KY

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Auburn, KY -

An Auburn man is dead and the Logan County Sheriff is in the hospital after he tried to rescue the man from a burning building.

Around 12:30 Wednesday authorities responded to a structure fire at 33-73 Montgomery road in auburn... Logan County sheriff Wallace Whittaker was the first to arrive and he was told an elderly man was inside the residence.

Sheriff Whittaker ran in and carried 69-year-old Jerry Caudill... who was unresponsive.. out of the burning home.

Caudill was pronounced dead and Sheriff Whittaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.... the Sheriff's office declined to tell us what condition Sheriff Whittaker is in.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.