Handbags for Hope Held Thursday Night - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Handbags for Hope Held Thursday Night

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -
A non-profit organization is celebrating it's fourth year auctioning off handbags for a good cause.
Over 400 ladies came out to U.S. Bank's Handbags for Hope at the Knicely Conference Center Thursday evening to bid on purses.
A silent auction was held at 5:30 pm and a live auction at 6:30 pm, with all proceeds going towards United Way's work in early childhood education.
Donna Harmon, Chair of Handbags for Hope and United Way board member says everyone always has a good time at the event, but knowing your money is going towards improving a child's life is priceless,
"That's how we fund our support of the children and the Kindergarten Readiness Program and the books that they get through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. A child for thirty-five dollars gets a book a month for a whole year and this event is what funds that program."
Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.