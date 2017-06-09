Handbags for Hope Held Thursday Night

A non-profit organization is celebrating it's fourth year auctioning off handbags for a good cause.

Over 400 ladies came out to U.S. Bank's Handbags for Hope at the Knicely Conference Center Thursday evening to bid on purses.

A silent auction was held at 5:30 pm and a live auction at 6:30 pm , with all proceeds going towards United Way's work in early childhood education.

Donna Harmon, Chair of Handbags for Hope and United Way board member says everyone always has a good time at the event, but knowing your money is going towards improving a child's life is priceless,

"That's how we fund our support of the children and the Kindergarten Readiness Program and the books that they get through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. A child for thirty-five dollars gets a book a month for a whole year and this event is what funds that program."