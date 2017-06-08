Warning Flags Added to Park Water Entry Points

If you have visited a Warren County park this week, you may have seen some new flags... these are to alert visitors of unsafe river conditions.

The warning flags are intended to easily communicate water conditions to kayakers and canoers at the river entry points of Phil Moore and Romanza Johnson parks.

The red flag indicates the water access point is closed and the area cannot handle vehicle traffic, yellow alerts visitor to use caution, and green means the water way is safe to use.

Chris Kummer, Executive Director of Warren County Parks and Recreation says this addition is precautionary and hopefully improves both novice and experienced river users time on the water,

"[We're] just trying to provide a little bit extra safety that's visual from all the roadways at the parks so as people are driving by, instead of going home and getting their canoes and kayaks, they can actually drive by and see our flags and then be able to kind of plan their water adventures for the day."