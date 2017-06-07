BB&T Concerts in the Park Kicks Off

The 38th annual BB&T Concerts in the Park kicked off on Wednesday.

The Blue Diamond Band provided the first concert of the "Noon in June" series in Fountain Square Park.

Every Wednesday in June from 12pm to 1:30pm you can catch a different band on your lunch break.

Earl combs, singer and guitarist of the blue diamond band says this is their first time playing here, but he loves seeing the large turn out of all age groups supporting the art,

"Kids are getting a lot more involved. If you look at YouTube and look up some bluegrass things, you'll see kids--young kids. I'm actually a music instructor and I've got kids as young as four years old."

Friday night concerts from 7 to 9 at Circus Square Park kick off on June 30 and go until August 25.