Day of Caring Projects Now Available Online

A Southern Kentucky non-profit is inviting workers to step away from their desk for a day and volunteer.

United Way of Southern Kentucky's "Day of Caring" urges businesses and organizations to give their employees the option to take off and instead do hands-on volunteer work of their choosing--all encompassing community issues of education, income, health, and safety.

The non-profit held a meeting on June 7 to celebrate the project options going live on their website at www.unitedwaydayofcaring.com for workers to sign up for.

July 26 marks their ninth annual Day of Caring and Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky say's it's indescribable to see the growing amount of participants each year ready to support their local non-profits,

"Over the past eight years, we've had more than 7,000 volunteers complete 627 projects--truly phenomenal and really speaks to the caring spirit of the community and how much people are willing to give out, give back, and give a hand and just go out there and roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to help out."