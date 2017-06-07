Artist Leaves Law Behind for Toy Sculptures

With the click of each brick, Nathan Sawaya builds what could be his next masterpiece but it doesn't happen overnight.



Sawaya is a Lego artist - a career he accidentally assembled. He was a corporate lawyer in New York City who would come home at night after hours at the firm and would need a creative outlet.



He turned to a favorite childhood toy to create sculptures. When he finally unveiled his art online, the response was overwhelming. His website crashed, and that’s when he realized he had to make a change.



Sawaya left the law to play with Legos full time. His studio now holds hundreds of sculptures - some inspired by his own life, and others inspired in the moment, like this 25,000-brick baby grand piano.



His work now appears in galleries around the world. They've even sat on the White House lawn.



Still he says nothing's quite as exciting as watching people react. He says, “I've seen people come to tears with some of the subject matter, I’ve seen people just stare in amazement, and I’ve seen kids who just want to get their hands on some bricks and start doing creative stuff themselves."



It's inspiration he hopes will help build a next generation of artists.