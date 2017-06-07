Bowling Green Man Hits Train, Walks Away Uninjured

A Bowling Green man had a close call with some train equipment this morning. But thankfully he escaped uninjured.



Just before 8am this morning Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus train accident on Memphis Junction Road in Bowling Green.



Once on scene the found 56-year-old Ronald Coons uninjured but with a damaged car.



Deputies say a piece of C-S-X train equipment called a track undercutter being operated by 31-year-old cole cook ran into the rear end passenger side of coons vehicle.



Authorities say the stop arms were not in operation and that Coons did not see the equipment coming. Neither Coons or Cook were injured.