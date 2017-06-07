Barren County Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle

21-year-old Dillon Smith is in the Barren County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a truck to visit a family member in a Bowling Green hospital.



On Monday Glasgow police responded to the area of Pritchardville road because a black truck was parked in the middle of the street.



Smith was found walking away from the truck. Police then took Smith into custody after noticing slurred speech and dilated pupils. He faces charges of public intoxication and stealing a vehicle worth less than $10,000.



Smith told police he took the truck to go see his uncle in the hospital.

