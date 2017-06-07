Fawn Reunited with Mother by Cincinnati Cops

Police in Cincinnati found a fawn on a busy roadway and brought her in for safe keeping.

Cincinnati police officers Roger Noe and Trish Yates responded to a call about little deer running through traffic.

This body camera video released by police shows officer Noe putting on gloves before exiting his patrol car and picking up the fawn. The adorable little animal seemed nervous; it bleated when officer Noe picked it up

The officers drove the fawn to a nearby wooded area to reunite it with its mother.