CDC Calls Attention to Legionnaires' Disease in Health Facilities

The Centers for Disease Control is calling attention to Legionnaires’ disease, a troublesome problem in some health care facilities.

The severe respiratory illness, caused by the legionella bacteria, grows and spreads in water droplets from water systems of large buildings, like hospitals and nursing homes. One quarter of people who were infected in a healthcare facility died from the disease.

Kentucky is among the 21 jurisdictions included in the new study, 16 of which reported healthcare-associated cases of Legionnaires' disease

People who are most at risk for legionnaires' disease are the elderly, former and current smokers. And people who have chronic health conditions, like emphysema, or those with weakened immune systems.

