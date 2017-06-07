Nashville Police Seeking Answers in Death of 7-Year Old - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Nashville Police Seeking Answers in Death of 7-Year Old

Posted: Updated:
Nashville, TN -

A 7-year-old is dead in Tennessee, while a 14-year-old is saying a 2-year-old pulled the trigger, and now the gun is missing.

Police say the mother of a toddler was baby-sitting her niece, 7-year-old Harmony Garfield, inside a Nashville apartment Tuesday along with two other children when a single shot rang out. The girl was shot in the head and later died at a hospital.

The 14-year-old told police the 2-year-old was holding a pistol, but investigating officers say they doubt the toddler pulled the trigger. They say the aunt's friend, who was outside the apartment when the shot was fired, went inside to see what happened and then fled the area.

Police are now looking for 27-year old Anthony Sanders, but say they could not find the pistol.

