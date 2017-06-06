SoKY Residents React to Acts of Terrorism

According to the US Department of State, in 2015 a total of 11,774 terrorist attacks occurred worldwide, resulting in more than 28,300 total deaths and more than 35,300 people injured.

The most common target of terrorist attacks in 2015 was also private citizens and property.

Although the numbers have not been released for 2016 and the top ten countries for terrorist activity and casualties do not include the US, the war against terror has been going on since 2001 and there are arguably too many large scale attacks this year to note them all.

WNKY's Alissa Kendrick took to this information to Bowling Green's streets to see just how safe the citizens here feel.

Warren County resident, Kenneth Jenkins said, "I'm frightened to death of terrorists and everyday I make it, you know without something blowing up, I thank God." Clarissa Bunch expressed feeling safe here though, commenting "it's kind of scary to think about, but I don't really think it could happen here, not really," although Dakota Cardwell, a Bowling Green resident and aspiring member of the military says, "I mean it's happened everywhere else, why not here? I mean I know we're a small town, but everywhere else has been not that big. I think citizens should be concerned a little bit, but not that much."

