Edmonson County Courthouse Raided By Pests

The Edmonson County Courthouse is the in the process of exterminating two different species of pests.



The county court room is said to be infested with bed bugs and the attic with black birds--whose feces can be toxic.



Will cannon, the Edmonson County Judge Executive says this revelation came about when a jury member said a bed bug jumped off a defendant sitting next to her and onto her arm. The black birds were found during the same week by maintenance workers.



This has caused the court room to shut down for the time being and move to upstairs to the old room, but Judge Cannon says it's better to be safe than sorry,

"Somebody actually reported one on their arm, so we just automatically take the precautions of trying to treat the place. There may not be one in here right now, we don't know, but because somebody reported it we're going to go ahead and treat it."



The pest control company has already sprayed one time this week and will two more times before re-opening within the next couple of weeks. The attic is also being treated with a spray that helps detour the black birds from the building.