New Bowling Green Medical Campus Breaks Ground

Kentucky's first four-year regional campus medical school construction has officially broke ground.

The UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus construction is underway with a time frame of only one-year until completion.

The groundbreaking began Tuesday morning at the Medical Center at Bowling Green with speakers such as UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto and Dean of the UK College of Medicine Dr. Robert DiPaola, and WKU President Dr. Gary Ransdell--who serves for only three more weeks.

They spoke on keeping our state ahead of the medical practice, and by partnering WKU and UK together, how they will continue training the next generation of top physicians and talent.

President Ransdell's predecessor says he's glad to take on that challenge and to be back here in just a year cutting the ribbon as the president,

"This is a great partnership between Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky Medical Center. It's going to do terrific things, both to retain the young, talented people we have here at WKU and Gatton Academy who want to study medicine and we'll be able to keep them here in Bowling Green without having to send them some place else. It's just a wonderful partnership."