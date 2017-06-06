Dashcam Footage Shows Results from Distracted Drivers

Dashcam videos show what happens when teenagers drive distracted. One teenager who takes her eyes off the road for six seconds runs off the road.

Laura Carney knows the dangers all too well. In the summer of 2003, her father was killed by a teen driver who witnesses say was using a cell phone.

A new report from AAA shows 16 and 17-year-old drivers are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash. Additionally, they are more likely to take risks behind the wheel including speeding, driving distracted and not wearing their seatbelts. This can result in a 15% spike in deadly teen crashes during the summer months.

Laura, a magazine copy editor, wrote about her story in Good Housekeeping, including how she found her father's bucket list. It contains 55 items he was never able to do like traveling to exotic places and running 10 miles.

Laura recently accomplished the run and wants to complete the whole list. She said it helps her remember how valuable life was for her father, and hopes these accident numbers go down so other families won’t go through the same thing she did.

