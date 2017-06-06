Russellville Man Shot in Back at Convenient Store - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Russellville Man Shot in Back at Convenient Store

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Russellville, KY -

Just after 10 PM Sunday, Russellville police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Five Star convenience store on west fourth street. 

When they arrived, they found Harley Hess in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper back.  Through the investigation, police believe the passenger, Charles Henderson Junior, accidentally discharged the handgun he was handling at the time of the shooting.

Hess was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he's in stable condition at this time.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.