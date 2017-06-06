Russellville Man Shot in Back at Convenient Store

Just after 10 PM Sunday, Russellville police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Five Star convenience store on west fourth street.

When they arrived, they found Harley Hess in his car with a gunshot wound to his upper back. Through the investigation, police believe the passenger, Charles Henderson Junior, accidentally discharged the handgun he was handling at the time of the shooting.

Hess was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he's in stable condition at this time.

No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.