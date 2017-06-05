Kitchen Guy - Kefta Tagine (Lamb Meatballs with Poached Eggs)

Ingredients

1 pound ground lamb

1 1/2 Tbsp ground cumin

1 1/2 Tbsp paprika (smoked if you have it)

salt and pepper to taste

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large yellow onion, minced

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp saffron threads, crushed

1 bay leaf

1 28 oz. can diced tomatoes, drained

4 large eggs

1 cup Kalamata olives

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

Direction

Place lamb, 1 Tbsp cumin and 1 Tbsp paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix until evenly combined. Form mixture into 10 or 12 meatballs, about an ounce or so each and place on a plate. Chill until ready to cook.

Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven or deep pot over medium high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring until soft, about 5 minutes. Add remaining cumin and paprika, along with red pepper flakes, ginger and bay leaf. Cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they break down and the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Add the meatballs and cook covered until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Crack eggs over the top of the meat and arrange olives around the eggs. Cover and continue cooking until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 8 minutes.

Uncover the pot, remove the bay leaf, and sprinkle with parsley before serving.