Nashville Bike Week Organizer Apprehended in Warren Co.

Bowling Green, KY -

The Warren County Sheriff/s Office arrested a Nashville festival organizer on multiple outstanding warrants Monday afternoon.

Nashville Bike Week organizer, 46-year-old Michael Axel, also known as Michael Leffingwell and Christopher Ashley, had active warrants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri.

Deputies arrested him after receiving a tip of a wanted person on 395 Corvette Drive.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail and charged with probation violation, failure to appear, and larceny, with other possible charges forthcoming. 

