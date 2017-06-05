Nashville Bike Week Organizer Apprehended in Warren Co.

The Warren County Sheriff/s Office arrested a Nashville festival organizer on multiple outstanding warrants Monday afternoon.

Nashville Bike Week organizer, 46-year-old Michael Axel, also known as Michael Leffingwell and Christopher Ashley, had active warrants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri.

Deputies arrested him after receiving a tip of a wanted person on 395 Corvette Drive.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail and charged with probation violation, failure to appear, and larceny, with other possible charges forthcoming.