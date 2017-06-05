Jessica Dobson is a native of Kentucky, she was born and raised in Louisville before moving south to Bowling Green to pursue her degree in meteorology at WKU. She has been captivated by the weather since she was a young girl, when the movie Twister hit theaters. Jessica is especially fascinated by severe weather, so much that she has spent time forecasting and chasing thunderstorms and tornadoes throughout the High Plains on two separate occasions. In her spare time Jessica enjoys cooking and taking pictures with her twenty pound cat, Oscar.