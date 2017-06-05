Meteorologist Cody Bailey joined the WNKY team in June of 2017. He is a 2015 graduate of Ball State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology/Climatology. Prior to coming to WNKY, Cody worked as a weekend meteorologist for two years at WFFT in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While attending Ball State, Cody also worked for the school's radio and television programs for several years.

Originally from southern Indiana and just a quick trip up Highway 231, Cody is excited to be in Bowling Green where he is closer to friends and family. He is an avid NASCAR fan and tries to attend a race whenever he can. You can catch his forecasts weekdays on SoKy Sunrise and SoKy at Noon. Contact Cody via email at cody@wnky.com.