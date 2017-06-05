Franklin Man Stabbed by Brother in Stable Condition - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Franklin, KY -

WNKY reported Monday afternoon that a Franklin County man had been stabbed by his brother. We have learned that he is in stable condition.

Franklin County Police responded to a stabbing on 308 Pepper street lot #23 on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, the suspect 43-year-old Jonathan Phillips had left the scene and drove the victim, 45-year-old Anthony Phillips to the Franklin Medical Center where he was transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

They have confirmed he is in stable condition, but his release date is unknown.

Police located his brother near the Franklin Medical Center, where they also recovered a bloody pocket knife on him. 

Jonathan Phillips was charged with first degree assault and taken into custody.

