Bowling Green Independent Schools to Offer Free Lunches This Summer

Bowling Green Independent Schools are offering free lunch for all kids now through July 28.

The summer food service program offers free meals to kids 18 and under Monday through Friday.

You can get your free lunch at Dishman-McGinnis elementary from 11 to 1, at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary from 11:30 to 12:30 and at the Professional Development and Learning Center from 11:30 to 12:30.

There will also be various mobile routes throughout the city... For more information call 270-746-2339.