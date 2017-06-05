Bowling Green Independent Schools to Offer Free Lunches This Sum - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green Independent Schools to Offer Free Lunches This Summer

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Bowling Green, KY -

Bowling Green Independent Schools are offering free lunch for all kids now through July 28.

The summer food service program offers free meals to kids 18 and under Monday through Friday.

You can get your free lunch at Dishman-McGinnis elementary from 11 to 1, at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary from 11:30 to 12:30 and at the Professional Development and Learning Center from 11:30 to 12:30.

There will also be various mobile routes throughout the city... For more information call 270-746-2339.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.