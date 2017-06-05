Cases of Dog Flu Up Across the US

Stephanie Manginelli is proud of her French mastiffs. They won numerous top awards at last weekend's show. But several dogs apparently took home something else: the dog flu.

Stephanie's dogs seem healthy, but the vet tech decided to vaccinate them anyway to protect them for the next show in a couple of weeks.

The virus first appeared in the U.S. 2 years ago, with over a thousand confirmed cases in the Chicago-area. At least five dogs died. The H3N2 strain has since appeared in thirty states. The illness is rarely fatal but causes sneezing, coughing, and nasal discharge.

Melissa Lohsen is a vet tech at a clinic in Deland, Florida, who says the strain is highly contagious. “Any pet owners that are bringing their dogs to dog parks, grooming facilities, boarding facilities, dog shows, and the like should be very concerned.”

On Thursday, scientists at the University of Florida urged dog owners to consider getting their pets vaccinated. But skeptics say the alarm is overstated. Dana Scott, of "Dogs Naturally" magazine, thinks pets are over-medicated and drug companies profit.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says pet owners need to talk to their vets to see if their dogs are part of any high-risk group.