"International March for Truth" Lists Demands of Trump

On Saturday, protesters met in Louisville outside Metro Hall for an “International March for Truth.” The rally was one of more than 130 that day throughout the country.

Protesters marched with a list of demands for the Trump administration, such as an independent investigation into alleged Russian interference into the presidential election. They also want President Trump to release his tax returns to show any potential connections to Russia.

The marches were organized by activist groups. The Louisville keynote speakers were from local churches, Muslim-Americans for Compassion, Indivisible Kentucky, and a law professor from the University of Louisville.