Dispute Between Franklin Brothers Leaves One in Jail

A fight between 2 Franklin brothers leaves one with multiple stab wounds and the other arrested.

43-year-old Jonathan Phillips is in the Simpson County Detention Center charged with assault after allegedly stabbing his brother, 45-year-old Anthony Phillips multiple times.

Franklin police responded to the stabbing situation around 7:30 pm Sunday at 308 Pepper Street.

Anthony Phillips was taken to a Nashville hospital for his injuries. Upon his arrest, police recovered a bloody pocket knife from Jonathan Phillips. The investigation is on-going.