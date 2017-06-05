Dispute Between Franklin Brothers Leaves One in Jail - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Dispute Between Franklin Brothers Leaves One in Jail

Franklin, KY -

A fight between 2 Franklin brothers leaves one with multiple stab wounds and the other arrested.

43-year-old Jonathan Phillips is in the Simpson County Detention Center charged with assault after allegedly stabbing his brother, 45-year-old Anthony Phillips multiple times.

Franklin police responded to the stabbing situation around 7:30 pm Sunday at 308 Pepper Street.

Anthony Phillips was taken to a Nashville hospital for his injuries. Upon his arrest, police recovered a bloody pocket knife from Jonathan Phillips. The investigation is on-going.

