Domestic Dispute Call Leads to Shots Fired at Warren Co. Sheriff's Deputies

Two Bowling Green men are in custody after a strange turn of events leads to one man shooting at police.

20-year-old Albert Gazaryan is facing disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges while 76-year-old Rex Patterson is charged with wanton endangerment.

Around 3:30 this morning Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic situation call at 102 Crystal Court where Gazaryan was threatening to kill himself. Once on scene Gazaryan fled on foot from deputies, who captured him just a few houses down at 172 Crystal Court.

This is the home of Rex Patterson's, who then came outside during the commotion. Deputies identified themselves, but Patterson pulled out a gun and started firing at officers even though he was not a party in the original complaint.