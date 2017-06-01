SoKY Marketplace Kicks Off Summer Schedule

The first SoKY Marketplace Night Market of the season kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Local farmers stopped by the pavilion Thursday from 3-8pm to mingle with customers and sell their goods.

Lake Berry Farm, Lucas Mushrooms, Do Dots Strawberries, and Turner Valley Produce and Soaps were just a few of the businesses who came out.

Jim Turner, Logan County resident and owner of Turner Valley Produce and Soaps, says they’ve been selling here for three years and love the atmosphere and relationships they’ve gained because of it,

“People seem to get along here and that’s good. We see a lot of interesting people that come through. Young families and all age groups, Saturday morning after a walk and they’ve got their kids out. There was just a family here of a man teaching his kids about vegetables, so that’s a good thing.”