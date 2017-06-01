New X-Ray Equipment to Assist Barren Co. Detention Center

The Barren County Detention Center has just received new x-ray machine equipment, which they hope ensures more inmates will not be able to bring in weapons or drugs.

You step into the machine and it slides your body into the x-ray area that shows images in real time on the computer outside of room.

While WNKY’s Alissa Kendrick was there, the technology detected what looked to be a baggy and a cylinder of sorts inside of a female inmate’s body. Jailer Tracy Bellamy says that it’s very common people get picked up on misdemeanor charges with intent to bring drugs into the detention center to give to another inmate serving a longer sentence.

The jailers hope this new equipment will decrease the number of overdoses and drug or weapon activity there, as it detects the images much quicker than the previous mobile scanning lab they relied on.

It looks like it’s already off to a good start.