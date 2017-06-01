Thunderfest Receives Large Contribution from Local Bank

Plans were announced today for the 46th annual Kiwanis Club Thunderfest.

Citizens First Bank, the title sponsor for the past 8 years, presented the Kiwanis Club with a check for $15,000 for the event, which will be held on July 1st at the Corvette Museum.

Wristbands are $10 for the event, with all monies raised going directly into Bowling Green charities to help local children.

Last year over $45,000 was raised for area kids, which is what the event is all about, according to those involved.