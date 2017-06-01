Governor Bevin Speaks on the Rise of Violence in Louisville

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin just held a press conference concerning the recent violence in the Louisville Metro area.

Governor Bevin met with community officials in a closed-door meeting earlier this morning. No members of the press were allowed at the meeting; however, the Governor did address the media at 11:00 AM to explain his plan to confront the shootings and other events that have happened recently in the downtown Metro area.

