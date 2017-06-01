Grand Jury Indicts WKU Football Players in Frat Break-In - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Grand Jury Indicts WKU Football Players in Frat Break-In

Posted: Updated:
By WNKY NEWS
Bowling Green, KY -

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced today that a Warren County grand jury has indicted 7 men in connection to the break-in at the Pi Kappa Alpha house on March 5th.

Beshear said that all seven defendants were charged with third-degree criminal trespass, and some defendants were also charged with first degree wanton endangerment, complicity to assault, and menacing. The Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit will be prosecuting the case, now that the Bowling Green Police Department's investigation has concluded.

Six of the seven defendants, Quinton Baker, Xavier Lane, Tyler Obee, Cecil Stallings, Jachour Pearson, and Christopher Johnson, were confirmed as WKU students on the Hilltopper football team. A seventh defendant, Andrew O’Bryan, has also been indicted. O'Bryan recently transferred to Eastern Kentucky University.

WKU tells WNKY News that all six student athletes have been suspended indefinitely from all team related activities pending further developments.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781-2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.