Grand Jury Indicts WKU Football Players in Frat Break-In

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced today that a Warren County grand jury has indicted 7 men in connection to the break-in at the Pi Kappa Alpha house on March 5th.

Beshear said that all seven defendants were charged with third-degree criminal trespass, and some defendants were also charged with first degree wanton endangerment, complicity to assault, and menacing. The Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit will be prosecuting the case, now that the Bowling Green Police Department's investigation has concluded.

Six of the seven defendants, Quinton Baker, Xavier Lane, Tyler Obee, Cecil Stallings, Jachour Pearson, and Christopher Johnson, were confirmed as WKU students on the Hilltopper football team. A seventh defendant, Andrew O’Bryan, has also been indicted. O'Bryan recently transferred to Eastern Kentucky University.

WKU tells WNKY News that all six student athletes have been suspended indefinitely from all team related activities pending further developments.