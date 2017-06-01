Louisville Metro Police Chief Recognizes Monday Murder as Gang-Related

NBC / WAVE

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad received some much-needed kudos Wednesday, after he acknowledged that Monday night's deadly shooting at Waterfront Park was gang-related.

"We have yet to prove anything, but we do believe that the homicide was gang involved," he said of the death of 22-year-old Anton Brown.

Wednesday, Sixth District Metro Councilman and Chair of the Public Safety Committee David James said he was surprised at Conrad's public proclamation.

“Up until that point, I knew it was gang related in different shootings and homicides across the city, because police officers would call me and tell me that it was," he said. "The only person who wasn't saying that was the chief."

Former Police Officer D'Shawn Johnson agreed.

"The chief coming out and saying this was a gang-related incident is moving forward in the right direction," Johnson said.

Johnson also says that transparency is what the community wants. Unlike Louisville's former gangs, like those in Victory Park that were secretive about what they were doing and where they were, today's gangs are on social media, many using addresses for their names, and are neighborhood-based for protection.

"What we have with the increase in violence and people getting shot in broad daylight with police 70 to 80 yards away, a lot of these kids feel the police can't protect them, so they're turning to the gangs in their neighborhoods for protection," Johnson said.

Johnson also believes James' and other council members’ backed "Interrupters" can help police with the difficult task of combating crime and gang violence.

Since December, about 24 people with first-hand street knowledge, known as Interrupters, hit the streets to try and interrupt violence by getting information and helping troubled young people get a GED or a job.

"We go to churches and talk to people, but the people we really need to be having those conversations with, they're not in church, right?" James asked. "They're out on the street corner or where ever they are doing what they're doing."

James said he believes LMPD's gang squad that was disbanded several years ago should return. He said the hard job of fighting gangs "requires time, it requires expertise, it requires a network of people to work on that situation.

"The people actually gathering that information on the street is a very important feature that the police department can have. Most major cities in our country that have gang problems have a gang unit."

James said the Interrupters have only been organized six months and like anything else, they need time on the streets to get results.