Ali House in Trouble in Louisville

NBC / WAVE

The Muhammad Ali Museum, that used to be his childhood home, may be closing its doors for good... and co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Wesiss say financial trouble is to blame.

The pink home where the legendary boxer grew up in Louisville was renovated into a gallery and drew in more than ten thousand visitors since it opened up last year.

On Tuesday, the owners asked the city to help support the landmark.

Bochetto says they have covered renovation costs and can keep it open as a museum… but they need help with comprehensive financial and marketing plans.

This comes around the time of the first anniversary of Ali’s death… which is on Saturday.

A six week long celebration, to honor the champ, is expected to take place in Louisville this weekend.