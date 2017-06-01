Administrator of the EPA Skips Lexington Visit

NBC NEWS / WLEX

The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency skipped a scheduled visit to Lexington.

Scott Pruitt was scheduled to speak at the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers Wednesday afternoon.

Instead, the head of the EPA was called back to Washington to meet with President Trump.

A decision on whether the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords is expected soon.

Advocates for environmental and economic justice planned to march outside the Lexington event to highlight the environmental impact of pollution in the state.

A small protest took place in spite of Pruitt's absence.