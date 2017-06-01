Congressman Guthrie Gives Washington Update

United States Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by the Bowling Green Country Club Wednesday afternoon to deliver an update on what’s going on in Washington D.C.

The congressman for Kentucky’s second district was welcomed with a lunch by the Bowling Green Rotary Club before speaking on President Trump’s recent trip to Europe, healthcare, reforming the VA, and the alleged ties with Russia.

Congressman Guthrie says the newly appointed special prosecutor and former FBI director, Robert Muller is leading the investigation and in time we will see if there is actual evidence of the administration’s collusion with Russia,

“I’m convinced that Russia tried to intervene in our election. There’s no evidence anywhere that they changed the outcome of the election, they changed voter registration, voting machines, or anything other than exposing the Wiki leaks, which is serious and needs to be investigated. There is no evidence of any collusion with the Trump campaign.”

He also spoke on allegations that the president will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, saying the problem with it is that it doesn’t hold other countries accountable,

“A lot of the industrializing countries say, “well we’ve got to industrialize and then we’ll catch up with America and technology—you didn’t do it in the 1880’s, 1890’s, early 1900’s when you were industrializing,” but the equipment wasn’t available then. So, the fact you can say we’re going to hurt our economy, but where most of the pollution comes from we’re not going to expect them to do anything, I don’t think it was a good deal for America.”