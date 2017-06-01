Local Restaurant Providing Customers Local, Organic Meals

A local restaurant is embracing the slogan “eat local” to its fullest extent… providing customers a full menu of organic food purchased from farmers right here in Bowling Green.

Novo Dolce celebrated its 15th consecutive Farm-to-table event since 20-15 on Wednesday.

The Farmers Grub day offers a list of organic specials, in addition to their regular daily menu.

Jenny Vanburen, manager of Novo Dolce says they started it to support other local businesses and show customers how they could actually utilize what is at their local farmers markets, but it has in turn created a stronger connection between them and the community who she says all count on each other,

“With each relationship that we gain with the farms, we’re constantly meeting new ones cause you know, I’ll go to them and say ‘hey I’m looking for this’ and it’s really cool because all the farms work together really well because if they don’t have something, they lead me to someone else who does have something.”