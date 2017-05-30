Kitchen Guy: Brussels Sprout Chips with Sweet-n-Spicy Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Brussels sprouts

3 tsp honey

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

1/2 tsp Thai sweet chili paste

2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

canola oil for frying

Method:

Trim off the bottoms of the sprouts and discard the outermost discolored leaves. Pull off and set aside the next two layers of leaves, reserving the hearts for another use.

Make the sauce: whisk together honey, Sriracha, chili paste, lemon juice, sesame oil and sesame seeds in a small bowl and set aside.

Meanwhile, pour about 2 inches of oil in a pot and heat to 350º. Fry the sprouts in three batches, using the lid of the pot to protect your hands and face from popping oil. Cook for about 30 seconds or until the leaves are brown and risk. Drian on paper towels and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Once all of the batches are fried, transfer the chips to a bowl and drizzle some of the sauce over them. Toss lightly to coat and add more sauce if needed. Or pass the chips and let every one dip their own.