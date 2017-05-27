Henkel - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Henkel

Henkel Company is now hiring!

Henkely Company representatives will conducting onsite interviews and tours on Saturday, June 10 from 8am until 12pm at 385 Southwood Court in Bowling Green.

Positions now available:

> Forklift Operators up to $17/hour

> Machine Operators up to $19/hour

> Multi-Crafted Maintenance up to $30/hour

> Industrial Electricians up to $33/hour

Apply today at henkel-na.com/plantjobs

Equal opportunity employer.

