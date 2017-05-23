Kitchen Guy - Layered Southwest Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

3 flour tortillas, cut into strips

1/2 cup chunky salsa

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 cups cooked rice

1 Tbsp chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

3 cups black beans, rinsed and drained

2 chicken breasts, grilled and cut into bite-sized cubes

2 cups frozen corn, thawed

2 green onions, thinly sliced

3 avocados, cut into slices

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup ranch-style dressing

Method:

In the bottom of a glass serving bowl, combine salsa and tomato halves. Pat into an even layer. In a separate bowl, combine the rice, cilantro and oil. Spoon the rice mixture over the tomato layer.

Layer the beans evenly over the rice. Spoon the corn and green onions over the bean layer.

Layer the chicken cubes on top. Spoon the ranch dressing over the chicken and corn layer.

Top with avocados and shredded cheese. Sprinkle tortilla strips on top and serve.