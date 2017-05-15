Kitchen Guy - Seafood Risotto

Ingredients:

6 cups shrimp stock or fish broth

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely diced

1 1/2 cups Arborio rice

1 pinch saffron threads

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 lb jumbo shrimp, cut into thirds (shelled and deveined)

1/2 lb crabmeat, picked and cleaned

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp Italian parsley, chopped

Method:

In a medium saucepan bring the shrimp stock or fish broth to a simmer, then set on a burner near where you will be making the risotto.

In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over moderate heat, add the onion and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring thoroughly to coat the rice. Crumble the saffron threads into the rice and add white wine. Cook, stirring, until the wine is absorbed.

Add a half cup of the warmed shrimp broth or fish stock to the rice and stir until it is completely absorbed. Do this until all of the stock has been incorporated into the rice.

Melt some additional butter in a sauté pan and heat shrimp and crabmeat. Cook until just heated through, then add to the risotto and mix well.

Add the cream and stir in the parsley. Garnish with Parmesan.