> Delivery Drivers - $12 to $18 per hour

> Restaurant Staff - Dining Staff, Kitchen Staff and Shift Managers

You can apply for Donatos Pizza, Subs, and Salads NOW! Don't miss out on the best teamwork environment that serves the customer first and their needs each and every time!

The Sheldon Family invites you to join the team:

Web: Donatos.com/careers

Phone: 270.715.5111

Location: Sheldon's Pharmacy on Fairview Avenue