Kitchen Guy - Italian Chicken Bundles

1 1/2 cups chicken breasts, cubed small
1 large green onion bunch, sliced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small garlic clove, minced
2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
2 spinach bunches, washed & stemmed
8 ounces Ricotta cheese
1/4 teaspoon oregano, dried
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated
salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons butter
12 egg roll wrappers
Cook chicken and green onions in the oil over medium-high heat until chicken is lightly browned and onions are soft. Add garlic and cook one minute longer.Let cool slightly then combine 1/2 of the Parmesan with the spinach, ricotta, oregano and nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
In a 12-cup muffin tin, brush melted butter into 10 of the 12 muffin cups, reserving half of the melted butter for later. Carefully press one egg roll wrapper into a muffin cup and fill with the chicken mixture. Close egg roll wrapper over filling and brush with some of the remaining melted butter.
Continue until all 10 muffin tins are completed.
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.
