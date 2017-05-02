Kitchen Guy - Sloppy Jose “Taco” Cups

1 lb ground beef

1 pkg taco seasoning mix

1/2 cup tomato sauce or Sloppy Joe sauce

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 16 oz package of refrigerated biscuit dough

1 1/2 cups shredded lettuce

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup shredded Jack cheese

1/2 cup sour scream

1/2 cup sliced black olives

Heat oven to 350. Separate biscuit dough and press each into a 3-1/2 inch circle. You can do this with the heel of your hand. Place the flattened dough over the underside of one of the cups on a muffin tin, pressing around the cup to form a bowl.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Remove baked cups to a platter and cut a slice out of bottom if necessary to balance the cup.

Combine taco mix with ground beef in a saucepan and cook until beef is cooked through. Add Sloppy Joe sauce or tomato sauce and cook over medium heat until hot and bubbly. Stir in 3/4 cup of the cheese.

Spoon the mixture evenly into the cup. Top with lettuce, onion tomato, cheese and sour cream with olives.