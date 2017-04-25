Kitchen Guy - Rice Fitters

Ingredients:

2 cups short grain rice, cooked

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 Tbsp fresh oregano, chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 large egg, beaten

`1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup olive oil

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, plus more for garnish

chopped Italian parsley for garnish

Instruction:

Combine rice, cheese, oregano, salt, pepper and egg. Form rice mixture into eight 2-inch round cakes. Transfer to a plate or sheet tray, coverer and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow cakes to firm up.

Dredge cakes in flour. Heat oil and 3 Tbsp butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Working in two batches, fry cakes, turning once, until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.

Garnish each cake with a thin slice of softened butter and sprinkle with finely chopped parsley.