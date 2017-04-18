Kitchen Guy - Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 lbs lamb shoulder, cut into 1/4″ cubes

2 celery stalks, finely diced

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 large carrot, finely diced

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1/2 cup dry red wine

1/2 cup beef stock

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 bay leaves

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes, crushed

slat and pepper to taste

2 lbs. Russet potatoes, peeled, cubed, and boiled

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 stick unsalted butter

Instruction:

Heat oil in a 6-quart saucepan over medium high heat. Add lamb and cook until browned all over, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and set aside. Add celery, garlic and onion to pan and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook until lightly caramelized. Add wine and cook,s craping the pan bottom until the wine evaporates. Add reserved lamb, beef stock, Worcestershire, bay leaves and tomatoes and cook, stirring, until sauce reduces, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaves. Transfer mixture to a 9×9 baking dish and set aside.

Heat oven to 400. Boil the potatoes in a 4 quart saucepan, starting with cold water. Boil until fork tender. Heat butter and cream. Transfer potatoes to a food mill or ricer and process into a bowl. Add warmed cream and butter, season with salt and pepper and whisk until smooth and fluffy.

Spoon potatoes over the meat filling in dish spreading to cover right to the edges. Drag the tines of a fork through the potatoes to create ridges.

Bake until the potatoes are golden brown and filling is heated through, about 45 minutes. Place a drip pan on rack below dish to catch any spillover. Cool the dish for 20 minutes before serving.